The Second Annual Christmas Dinner at the Roseburg Senior Center was a success again

The second annual Christmas Dinner held at the Roseburg Senior Center in early December was a success this year, with event organizers from Feed the Burg serving about 50 more people compared with last year. About 400 people attended the dinner this year to enjoy a hot holiday meal with all the trimmings, including those who are homeless, seniors, low-income families and veterans.

