School shooting rumor false
The school notified parents about the rumor in an email Thursday, and in that same message, said an investigation by Roseburg police and school officials found there was no credible threat. Roseburg Schools Superintendent Gerry Washburn said school officials first heard about the rumor at about 3 p.m. Thursday.
