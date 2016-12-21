Roseburg armory exposes renters to toxic lead
Chris Ingersoll, Oregon Military Department spokesman, stands in the drill hall of the Roseburg National Guard Armory, while talking about recent renovations Tuesday. The room is often used for community or private events such as quincineras.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Sat
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec 16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
|Sun Shine Taxi. (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Joel parsons
|3
|Man, 22, charged in fatal stabbing at Myrtle Cr...
|Oct '16
|MSB
|3
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC