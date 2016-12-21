public meetings
Douglas County Fair Board - 11:30 a.m., regular meeting, Conference Building, DC Fairgrounds, 2110 S.W. Freer St., Roseburg. Craft fair re-cap, contracts for security, transportation, sound and lights.
