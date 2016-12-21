Package delivery steps up during holiday rush
Liz Smith, a full-time clerk with the U.S. Postal Service in Roseburg, sorts packages that will be delivered to Amazon customers on Thursday. Calvin Palmquist, a city carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Roseburg, loads packages into the back of his vehicle that he will deliver on his route on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Sat
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec 16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
|Sun Shine Taxi. (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Joel parsons
|3
|Man, 22, charged in fatal stabbing at Myrtle Cr...
|Oct '16
|MSB
|3
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC