Pacific Power in Green unveils community memorial for Oct. 1, 2015, shooting tragedy
The Green District South Roseburg Memorial is now open to honor the community and to remember events following Oct. 1, 2015. The 70-foot-tall flagpole in front of Pacific Power in Green can be seen from I-5.
