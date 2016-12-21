Meadery celebrates winter solstice with Yule
Guests crowd around the bar at the Oran Mor Meadery for tastings of mead, or honey wine, at its winter solstice celebration Thursday night. The Oran Mor Meadery celebrated Yule Thursday night by tying ribbons to a Yule log and tossing it in the fire.
