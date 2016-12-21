Man arrested for improper use of 911
A 55-year-old man was arrested this morning after continuously calling 911 to complain about Mercy Medical Center, according to the Roseburg Police Department. Matthew Craig Montpas, 55, no address provided, was discharged this morning from the hospital in the 2700 block of Stewart Parkway, and was escorted off the property by hospital staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec 16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
|Sun Shine Taxi. (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Joel parsons
|3
|Man, 22, charged in fatal stabbing at Myrtle Cr...
|Oct '16
|MSB
|3
|Wendy G. (Stephens/Lanier) McLane
|Jul '16
|amtbs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC