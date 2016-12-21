Man arrested after kicking door during argument with girlfriend

A Roseburg man was arrested after kicking in and heavily damaging a door during an argument with his girlfriend Monday afternoon. Police responded to the scene at approximately 4:23 p.m. and learned that Ricky Dale Blaikie, 49, had been in an argument with his girlfriend, 65, who lives in the 1800 block of Douglas Avenue, Roseburg.

