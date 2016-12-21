Man arrested after kicking door during argument with girlfriend
A Roseburg man was arrested after kicking in and heavily damaging a door during an argument with his girlfriend Monday afternoon. Police responded to the scene at approximately 4:23 p.m. and learned that Ricky Dale Blaikie, 49, had been in an argument with his girlfriend, 65, who lives in the 1800 block of Douglas Avenue, Roseburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec 16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
|Sun Shine Taxi. (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Joel parsons
|3
|Man, 22, charged in fatal stabbing at Myrtle Cr...
|Oct '16
|MSB
|3
|Wendy G. (Stephens/Lanier) McLane
|Jul '16
|amtbs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC