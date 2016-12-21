Judge sides with conservation group, ...

Judge sides with conservation group, halts logging on Elliott State Forest plot

Wednesday Dec 21

Conservation groups successfully stalled a bid to clear-cut 49 acres of the Oregon Coast Range this week, after a federal judge agreed the logging plan posed a danger to the federally protected marbled murrelet. U.S. District Court Judge Ann Aiken issued a preliminary injunction Monday preventing logging on a portion of land the state sold to Scott Timber Co., a subsidiary of timber giant Roseburg Forest Products.

