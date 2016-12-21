Grants awarded to Adapt, YMCA for local cancer programs
SouthRiver Community Health Center in Winston and YMCA of Douglas County in Roseburg were among 10 organizations to receive grants from the Oregon Health & Science University's Knight Cancer Institute. SouthRiver's award is for a program to help adults stop smoking.
