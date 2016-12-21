Grant approved for UCC recovery

U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Rep. Peter DeFazio today welcomed a $1.2 million federal grant to Douglas County and the city of Roseburg that will help the community's recovery from the Oct. 1, 2015, campus shooting at Umpqua Community College. The $1.2 million anti-terrorism and emergency assistance program grant from the federal Justice Department's Office for Victims of Crime to the state of Oregon is designed to reimburse organizations for supplemental victim-related costs from the UCC campus shooting.

