Edenbower and Stewart to get new turn lane
Roseburg will have to acquire some property from the Community Cancer Center before it proceeds with the Edenbower Boulevard and Stewart Parkway project. The second phase of the Edenbower Boulevard project will add a second eastbound left turn lane from Stewart Parkway, sidewalks, ramps, storm drainage improvements, road widening and a new signal pole.
