Douglas County businesses report a successful holiday season
Northwest Lifestyles employee Elena Mackey gift wraps a jacket for a customer at the downtown Roseburg store on Dec. 16. With Christmas trees, garlands and lights gilding the store, carols playing in the background and cookies and candy canes set out for customers, Northwest Lifestyles in downtown Roseburg was ready for the holiday shopping season. "We're known for our holiday windows, and it does get people to stop by," owner Vicki Nielsen said of the festive displays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec 24
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec 16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
|Sun Shine Taxi. (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Joel parsons
|3
|Man, 22, charged in fatal stabbing at Myrtle Cr...
|Oct '16
|MSB
|3
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC