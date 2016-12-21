Douglas County businesses report a successful holiday season

Northwest Lifestyles employee Elena Mackey gift wraps a jacket for a customer at the downtown Roseburg store on Dec. 16. With Christmas trees, garlands and lights gilding the store, carols playing in the background and cookies and candy canes set out for customers, Northwest Lifestyles in downtown Roseburg was ready for the holiday shopping season. "We're known for our holiday windows, and it does get people to stop by," owner Vicki Nielsen said of the festive displays.

