Crowd braves cold to lay wreaths in honor of veterans at national cemetery

Maria Castro and Doug Schruth, both of Roseburg, along with dog Jet, participate in a Wreaths Across America event at the Roseburg National Cemetery Annex on Saturday. Daniel Carver of Roseburg, left, and Mike Parent of Winchester hold a salute after laying wreath during a Wreaths Across America event at the Roseburg National Cemetery Annex on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.