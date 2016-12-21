Brown proposes paying school fund as alternative to selling forest
As an alternative to a plan to sell a large chunk of coastal state forest, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown proposed Tuesday that the state use up to $100 million of its bonding authority to pay into the Common School Fund and relieve a portion of the Elliott State Forest of some of its fiduciary responsibility to the fund. The Common School Fund has long provided revenues from state trust lands such as the Elliott State Forest for K-12 education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec 16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
|Sun Shine Taxi. (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Joel parsons
|3
|Man, 22, charged in fatal stabbing at Myrtle Cr...
|Oct '16
|MSB
|3
|Wendy G. (Stephens/Lanier) McLane
|Jul '16
|amtbs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC