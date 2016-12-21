Brown proposes paying school fund as alternative to selling forest

As an alternative to a plan to sell a large chunk of coastal state forest, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown proposed Tuesday that the state use up to $100 million of its bonding authority to pay into the Common School Fund and relieve a portion of the Elliott State Forest of some of its fiduciary responsibility to the fund. The Common School Fund has long provided revenues from state trust lands such as the Elliott State Forest for K-12 education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.