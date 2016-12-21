Architrave companies take on new name

Architrave companies take on new name

The company said it's rebranding itself to make it easier for patients and the community to recognize it amidst a health care market inundated with acronyms and hard-to-remember names. The new name closely resembles the old name for the coordinated care organization Umpqua Health Alliance, which is owned by the company formerly known as Architrave.

