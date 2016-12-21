Architrave companies take on new name
The company said it's rebranding itself to make it easier for patients and the community to recognize it amidst a health care market inundated with acronyms and hard-to-remember names. The new name closely resembles the old name for the coordinated care organization Umpqua Health Alliance, which is owned by the company formerly known as Architrave.
