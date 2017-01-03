Man accused of killing father, fleeing in crime spree now faces murder charge

A man accused of killing his father in Duchesne then committing a string of alleged crimes in Colorado now faces additional charges, including aggravated murder. Charges against James Main Jr., 34, were amended Dec. 20 to include first-degree felony charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and two counts of aggravated robbery.

