Company aims to bring jobs, hope to s...

Company aims to bring jobs, hope to struggling Uinta Basin economy

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

The continuing glut in oil and natural gas has not only plunged prices at the gas pump, it's plunging hope for jobs in Utah's Uinta Basin. While Utah as a whole enjoys one of the lowest jobless rates in the nation, it's a different story in the Basin , where November unemployment stood at 7.5 percent in Duchesne County and 8.5 percent in Uintah County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roosevelt Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Dec 14 Felisha 28,898
News Roosevelt Man Arrested For Sexual Abuse Of Minor (Jul '06) Dec '15 sinner saved by g... 35
News Utah nurse accused of nightmarish rape of immob... (Dec '13) Dec '13 WildFlower9 1
News Nursing students revive teacher who 'died' duri... (Oct '13) Oct '13 Imran 2
wow this is ama zing! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Babara Spano 1
Im looking for my derp (Aug '13) Aug '13 DERP 1
Review: Precision Asphalt Maintenance (Jan '13) Jan '13 sam lake 1
See all Roosevelt Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roosevelt Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Duchesne County was issued at January 07 at 3:40AM MST

Roosevelt Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roosevelt Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Roosevelt, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,142 • Total comments across all topics: 277,681,639

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC