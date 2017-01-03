Company aims to bring jobs, hope to struggling Uinta Basin economy
The continuing glut in oil and natural gas has not only plunged prices at the gas pump, it's plunging hope for jobs in Utah's Uinta Basin. While Utah as a whole enjoys one of the lowest jobless rates in the nation, it's a different story in the Basin , where November unemployment stood at 7.5 percent in Duchesne County and 8.5 percent in Uintah County.
