PAL-V opens the first flying car scho...

PAL-V opens the first flying car school in North America

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 11, 2016 Read more: PC World

Roosevelt, Utah, now has the distinction of being the first city in North America to have a flying car school. The location was chosen both for its mountainous terrain and concentration of reputable instructors, according to Mark Jennings-Bates, vice president of sales for PAL-V.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PC World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roosevelt Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Dec 14 Felisha 28,898
News Roosevelt Man Arrested For Sexual Abuse Of Minor (Jul '06) Dec '15 sinner saved by g... 35
News Utah nurse accused of nightmarish rape of immob... (Dec '13) Dec '13 WildFlower9 1
News Nursing students revive teacher who 'died' duri... (Oct '13) Oct '13 Imran 2
wow this is ama zing! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Babara Spano 1
Im looking for my derp (Aug '13) Aug '13 DERP 1
Review: Precision Asphalt Maintenance (Jan '13) Jan '13 sam lake 1
See all Roosevelt Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roosevelt Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Duchesne County was issued at December 24 at 2:30AM MST

Roosevelt Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roosevelt Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Roosevelt, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,395 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,660

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC