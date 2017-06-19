New suburban Chicago train station to open in 2018
Construction is underway on a suburban train station that'll be the first new stop on the Chicago-to-Joliet Heritage Corridor Line since 1984. The Herald-News reports that the Romeoville Metra Station should be open early next year.
