Police: Woman airlifted from 6-vehicle crash in Aurora

Monday May 1

Aurora police continue to investigate a six-vehicle crash that injured four people -- two critically -- at 6:43 a.m. Monday at Butterfield Road and DuPage Parkway. Police said their preliminary investigation indicates a 22-year-old North Aurora man was driving east on Butterfield in a 2014 Chevy Malibu and was trying to pass several vehicles.

