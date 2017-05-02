Drivers injured in Aurora crash expected to survive
Both drivers hospitalized after a six-vehicle crash Monday at Butterfield Road and DuPage Parkway in Aurora have been upgraded to stable condition and are expected to survive, authorities said Tuesday. Terrence Rush, 22, of the 600 block of Hidden Creek Lane in North Aurora, has been charged with improper lane use and remains hospitalized.
