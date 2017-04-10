Severe thunderstorm warning valid unt...

Severe thunderstorm warning valid until 1:30 pm for south portions of the metro area including south-central Cook County Storm report... 3/4 inch diameter hail reported at Plainfield at 12:50pm 1 inch diameter hail at Plainfield at 12:58pm BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il 1249 PM CDT MON APR 10 2017 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... South central Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 130 PM CDT * At 1248 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Minooka, moving east at 40 mph.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Will County was issued at May 02 at 9:21PM CDT

Romeoville, IL

