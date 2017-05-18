Identity Of Second Victim In Charleston Shooting Released Thursday, April 27
Police say 20-year-old Akeem Williams, of Romeoville, IL, was shot in the back during the same incident that killed 23-year-old Byron Edingburg, of Chicago. Williams suffered minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Romeoville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Evidence No Crime No Charges
|21 min
|Appalled
|9
|If there is no God, then there is no objective ...
|47 min
|Jus Sayin
|9
|Is the Clock Running Out On Trump's Presidency?
|2 hr
|Jus Sayin
|6
|My Balogna.
|2 hr
|Jus Sayin
|2
|attention all trump supporters
|2 hr
|Just the facts jack
|132
|Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe...
|2 hr
|M A fin P too
|144
|So, how "Christian" is Donald Trump?? (May '16)
|3 hr
|Straight to the P...
|55
Find what you want!
Search Romeoville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC