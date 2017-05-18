Identity Of Second Victim In Charlest...

Identity Of Second Victim In Charleston Shooting Released Thursday, April 27

Police say 20-year-old Akeem Williams, of Romeoville, IL, was shot in the back during the same incident that killed 23-year-old Byron Edingburg, of Chicago. Williams suffered minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

