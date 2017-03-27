Foodie 5K raises money to help feed t...

Foodie 5K raises money to help feed the hungry

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

But for many of the roughly 1,400 runners and walkers who gathered Saturday morning at Cantigny Park in Wheaton, there was another reason, too: helping feed the hungry. The fourth annual Foodie 5K was sponsored by the Northern Illinois Food Bank and organizers were hoping the race would generate around $50,000 for the Geneva-based organization that provides roughly 62.5 million meals a year for the hungry in 13 counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Romeoville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where are all the Pro-Trump imbeciles? 2 hr Appalled 18
How low can Donald go 2 hr Appalled 39
Springtime in Chicago 3 hr Black Ops 6
Who decides what posts get deleted on Topix? 7 hr Colony in a country 18
Trump lends the banksters a hand 7 hr RAPHAN is mohel 24
How to Fix Health-care 7 hr M-14 Rifle 5
Weaponized Drones 8 hr Sharky 4
See all Romeoville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Romeoville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Will County was issued at April 01 at 4:22PM CDT

Romeoville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Romeoville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Romeoville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,014 • Total comments across all topics: 279,982,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC