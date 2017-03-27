Foodie 5K raises money to help feed the hungry

But for many of the roughly 1,400 runners and walkers who gathered Saturday morning at Cantigny Park in Wheaton, there was another reason, too: helping feed the hungry. The fourth annual Foodie 5K was sponsored by the Northern Illinois Food Bank and organizers were hoping the race would generate around $50,000 for the Geneva-based organization that provides roughly 62.5 million meals a year for the hungry in 13 counties.

