Citgo Lemont Refinery supports local STEM events
Lemont Refinery volunteers attended the STEM night at Ira Jones Middle School in Plainfield and a STEM Night at John J. Lukancic Middle School in Romeoville. At both events, the team hosted a learning station and facilitated STEM demonstrations with the students.
