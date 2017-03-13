People on the Move
David Stiers has been appointed general manager of Olympic Steel 's Iowa Division in Bettendorf, Iowa. He had been president of True Position Manufacturing, Inc., a metal manufacturing and fabricating company in Davenport, Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Center News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Romeoville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Adept Construction, Inc.
|5 min
|Mo S
|1
|Lockport needs Joey!
|50 min
|Jennifer
|6
|Message to Berkots; Why I shop at Jewel! (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|Harry Palms
|80
|West Closure
|9 hr
|Loose lips
|55
|Streit for Mayor
|12 hr
|Pro Steve
|44
|Do republicans understand the point of healthcare?
|13 hr
|Actually
|1
|210 Candidates
|13 hr
|Joke
|40
Find what you want!
Search Romeoville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC