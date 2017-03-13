People on the Move

David Stiers has been appointed general manager of Olympic Steel 's Iowa Division in Bettendorf, Iowa. He had been president of True Position Manufacturing, Inc., a metal manufacturing and fabricating company in Davenport, Iowa.

