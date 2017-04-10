Lewis University to partner on regional incubator project
Lewis University is partnering with the Des Plaines River Valley Enterprise Zone to study the creation of a new business incubator for the Will County area. The Regional Alliance Business Incubator project will focus on local entrepreneurs and innovators by assisting them in becoming stronger and healthier businesses.
