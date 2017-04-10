Lewis University to partner on region...

Lewis University to partner on regional incubator project

Monday Mar 13 Read more: Daily Herald

Lewis University is partnering with the Des Plaines River Valley Enterprise Zone to study the creation of a new business incubator for the Will County area. The Regional Alliance Business Incubator project will focus on local entrepreneurs and innovators by assisting them in becoming stronger and healthier businesses.

Romeoville, IL

