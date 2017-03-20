Bowlero to open in former Brunswick Zone in Algonquin
The business closed earlier this year, as it undergoes renovation for a newly updated bowling alley and entertainment center called Bowlero. The business at 1611 S. Randall Road will still be filled with bowling and more entertainment, but it also will have an updated look and new state-of-the-art equipment.
