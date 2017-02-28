Storms moving into DeKalb County- Hail reported- Severe thunderstorm...

EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il 441 PM CST TUE FEB 28 2017 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Ogle County in north central Illinois... Northern Lee County in north central Illinois... * Until 515 PM CST * At 441 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Coleta, or 7 miles north of Sterling, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

