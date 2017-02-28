Storms moving into DeKalb County- Hai...

Storms moving into DeKalb County- Hail reported- Severe thunderstorm...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il 441 PM CST TUE FEB 28 2017 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Ogle County in north central Illinois... Northern Lee County in north central Illinois... * Until 515 PM CST * At 441 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Coleta, or 7 miles north of Sterling, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Romeoville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Bucks stops.......somewhere else? 4 min HarryQCumber 1
Support Mayor Steve! 9 min Ken H 22
Council disregards popular opinion 14 min Lago Vista 33
Joey for Mayor 16 min Need fresh faces 14
What's the hub-bub about obamacare? 19 min Undrwear Stripe 23
Margaret Thatcher, An Incredible Leader and Woman 21 min Poke My Hontas 5
Where are the Marches 23 min Grounder 33
See all Romeoville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Romeoville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Will County was issued at February 28 at 7:04PM CST

Romeoville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Romeoville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Romeoville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,215,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC