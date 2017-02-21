Oswego man laid to rest as police con...

Oswego man laid to rest as police continue search for his killer

Thursday Feb 2

Matthew Lange, who was killed Friday outside Scullen Middle School in Naperville, was laid to rest Thursday. Police are still trying to find his killer.

