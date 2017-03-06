Naperville cops: Finding professor's ...

Naperville cops: Finding professor's killer 'top priority'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Daily Herald

Rewards have been offered and leads have been followed, but Naperville police and Will County investigators still have not yet solved the Jan. 27 slaying of an Oswego man outside Naperville's Scullen Middle School. Police have said Matthew Lange, a 37-year-old assistant professor of psychology at Lewis University's Romeoville campus, was shot in the head multiple times at 7:19 p.m. as he sat in his car and waited to pick up his son from a Polish culture class at the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Romeoville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lockport political scene 35 min JesseTURNER 34
Who is running for Mayor? 41 min JesseTURNER 23
Local Politics Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12) 56 min Roger is a selfis... 92
Streit for Mayor 2 hr Larry Walsh Iv 8
Proud of Steve Ballich 2 hr Larry Walsh Iv 72
Body Shop and MedSpa 6 hr Stupid Idiot 25
Our attorney general has memory problems 7 hr Ch Ch Chain 22
See all Romeoville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Romeoville Forum Now

Romeoville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Romeoville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Romeoville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,991 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC