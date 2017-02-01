Colorscience Signs Deal with Solesence
Solsence, Romeoville, IL, has forged a partnership with Colorescience in which the duo will develop products for skin care and protection. As part of their joint development and supply relationship, Solsence will use patented mineral skin care actives technology to develop sunscreen products exclusively for Colorescience.
