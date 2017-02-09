Bolingbrook trustee, guilty of DUI, g...

Bolingbrook trustee, guilty of DUI, gets supervision, community service order

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Chicago Tribune

Bolingbrook Village Trustee Michael Lawler says he has begun serving 100 hours of community service that was part of his sentencing following a guilty plea to drunken driving charges. Lawler, 60, who was charged in December, pleaded guilty to one count of DUI last month.

