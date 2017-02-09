Bolingbrook trustee, guilty of DUI, gets supervision, community service order
Bolingbrook Village Trustee Michael Lawler says he has begun serving 100 hours of community service that was part of his sentencing following a guilty plea to drunken driving charges. Lawler, 60, who was charged in December, pleaded guilty to one count of DUI last month.
