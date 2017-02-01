Winter is for the birds

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Learn how to spot bald eagles and other birds during the Forest Preserve District of Will County's "Winter Birding 101" program scheduled for Jan. 21 at Plum Creek Nature Center, north of Beecher. Learn how to spot bald eagles and other birds during the Forest Preserve District of Will County's "Winter Birding 101" program scheduled for Jan. 21 at Plum Creek Nature Center, north of Beecher.

Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

