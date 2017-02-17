Reward issued in fatal Naperville sho...

Reward issued in fatal Naperville shooting

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Daily Herald

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a 37-year-old Oswego man outside Scullen Middle School on Friday night. Police said Matthew Lange, an assistant professor of psychology at the Romeoville Lewis University campus, was shot multiple times in the head at 7:19 p.m. Friday as he sat in his car and waited to pick up his son from a Polish culture class.

