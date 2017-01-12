Morgan Harbour completes Presence building in Romeoville

Morgan/Harbour has completed a ground-up 28,928 square foot medical office building for Presence Health Group in Romeoville. Located at 500 S. Weber Road, the new Presence Healing Arts Pavilion is specifically designed for the senior community and includes a full imaging suite with CT scanning, X-ray, mammography, ultrasound, bone densitometry and a future MRI.

