Morgan Harbour completes Presence building in Romeoville
Morgan/Harbour has completed a ground-up 28,928 square foot medical office building for Presence Health Group in Romeoville. Located at 500 S. Weber Road, the new Presence Healing Arts Pavilion is specifically designed for the senior community and includes a full imaging suite with CT scanning, X-ray, mammography, ultrasound, bone densitometry and a future MRI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Romeoville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prologis development
|1 hr
|Stop The Steampunk
|6
|Ever notice how the Trump supporters on this forum
|1 hr
|Your Conscience
|21
|0 Screws the Cubans Hard
|1 hr
|Your Conscience
|4
|Do you approve of Ray Soliman as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|3 hr
|Happy Charlie
|78
|Great news for topix bloggers
|9 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|2
|Ever Notice How The Anti-Trump People
|9 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|20
|Ed Stapinski was a good cop! (Dec '09)
|17 hr
|ED-D
|286
Find what you want!
Search Romeoville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC