Lewis University Heritage Theatre Company to Stage Box Office, a History
For two performances only, Lewis University Heritage Theatre Company will present "Box Office, A History" in the Studio Theatre on Friday and Saturday, February 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. Playwright Steve Ackerman fashioned a madcap vaudevillian look at life in the ticket window with "Box Office, A History." This zany one-act was written in 2009 and is based on the playwright's experiences as manager of the McLeod Theater Box Office on the campus of Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.
