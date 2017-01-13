Bolingbrook village trustee in court ...

Bolingbrook village trustee in court next week on DUI charges

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Chicago Tribune

A Bolingbrook village trustee is scheduled to appear in Will County court next week on charges that he was driving drunk last month in Romeoville . Michael Lawler, a member of the Bolingbrook Village Board since 1995, was arrested early Dec. 23 after police responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident on Independence Boulevard near Normantown Road and found Lawler in a car that was damaged, according to Romeoville police.

