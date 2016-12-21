Venture One acquires Romeoville industrial building
Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund, VK Industrial III, LP, has acquired a 29,880 square foot multi-tenant industrial building located at 552-588 W. Taylor Road in Romeoville. The 22-foot clear precast building was constructed in 2007 and features 10 drive in doors, dock high loading and 70 car parking stalls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Romeoville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pagoda house closing
|51 min
|Porter
|8
|Where is all the uproar about "WASTEFUL GOVERNM...
|1 hr
|Clarence
|9
|Trump Already More Presidential
|3 hr
|You Got Coal
|9
|You've been played.
|3 hr
|Butt Mania
|28
|New Lenox Crime
|3 hr
|Milton Friedman
|7
|Proud of Steve Ballich
|3 hr
|Jack Webb
|25
|Looking back means drawing back
|3 hr
|Scrooged
|6
Find what you want!
Search Romeoville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC