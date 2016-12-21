Venture One acquires Romeoville indus...

Venture One acquires Romeoville industrial building

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Daily Herald

Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund, VK Industrial III, LP, has acquired a 29,880 square foot multi-tenant industrial building located at 552-588 W. Taylor Road in Romeoville. The 22-foot clear precast building was constructed in 2007 and features 10 drive in doors, dock high loading and 70 car parking stalls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Romeoville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pagoda house closing 51 min Porter 8
Where is all the uproar about "WASTEFUL GOVERNM... 1 hr Clarence 9
Trump Already More Presidential 3 hr You Got Coal 9
You've been played. 3 hr Butt Mania 28
New Lenox Crime 3 hr Milton Friedman 7
Proud of Steve Ballich 3 hr Jack Webb 25
Looking back means drawing back 3 hr Scrooged 6
See all Romeoville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Romeoville Forum Now

Romeoville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Romeoville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Romeoville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,326 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,371

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC