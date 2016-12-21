News DS Smith buys bag-in-box maker Parish
Diverse packaging major DS Smith plc plans to expand its North American flexible packaging and bag-in-box business by acquiring Parish Manufacturing Inc. London-based DS Smith announced its proposed acquisition of Parish on Dec. 8 for undisclosed terms. Parish fits in its Rapak business, which includes a production plant in Romeoville, Ill., where its U.S. headquarters is based, and a facility in Union City, Calif.
