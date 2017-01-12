New cable, voice, data provider eyes entry into Geneva
GENEVA – Officials of MetroNet , a high-speed fiber optic cable, internet and phone provider, announced it will seek to offer its services in Geneva. MetroNet representative Kathy Scheller spoke at a Dec. 5 Geneva City Council meeting about the company's plan to expand into Geneva.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Romeoville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|prologis development
|1 hr
|Stop The Steampunk
|6
|Ever notice how the Trump supporters on this forum
|1 hr
|Your Conscience
|21
|0 Screws the Cubans Hard
|1 hr
|Your Conscience
|4
|Do you approve of Ray Soliman as Mayor? (Jan '15)
|3 hr
|Happy Charlie
|78
|Great news for topix bloggers
|9 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|2
|Ever Notice How The Anti-Trump People
|9 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|20
|Ed Stapinski was a good cop! (Dec '09)
|17 hr
|ED-D
|286
Find what you want!
Search Romeoville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC