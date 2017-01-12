New cable, voice, data provider eyes ...

New cable, voice, data provider eyes entry into Geneva

GENEVA – Officials of MetroNet , a high-speed fiber optic cable, internet and phone provider, announced it will seek to offer its services in Geneva. MetroNet representative Kathy Scheller spoke at a Dec. 5 Geneva City Council meeting about the company's plan to expand into Geneva.

