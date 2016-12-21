ARYZTA celebrates opening of distribution center
ARYZTA, the third largest global baking company, held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of its distribution center located in Romeoville, IL. The 193,000 sq.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Snack Food/Wholesale Bakery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Romeoville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proud of Steve Ballich
|1 hr
|Lago Vista
|4
|Trump Already More Presidential
|6 hr
|Professor
|4
|Best Christmas Ever
|6 hr
|Professor
|2
|Where is all the uproar about "WASTEFUL GOVERNM...
|6 hr
|Professor
|6
|It's time to repudiate Socialisim for the RICH!...
|14 hr
|The Rioting Black...
|3
|Matchmaker?
|16 hr
|VW Beetle
|11
|What is Shut Up involved in
|18 hr
|Yes LMAO
|101
Find what you want!
Search Romeoville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC