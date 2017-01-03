Amazon leases Waukegan facility

Amazon leases Waukegan facility

Wednesday Dec 21

Just a day after saying it would open two facilities in Aurora, Amazon announced plans to open another distribution center in Waukegan. A day after announcing an expansion into Aurora, Amazon said Wednesday it will open a distribution center in Waukegan and add about 400 jobs.

