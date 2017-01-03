Amazon expands in Aurora, to add 1,000 jobs
A Kiva robot drive unit is seen, foreground, before it moves under a stack of merchandise pods, seen on a tour of one of Amazon's newest distribution centers in Tracy, Calif., in this file photo in 2014. Amazon Tuesday announced two new fulfillment centers in Aurora.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Romeoville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ever Notice How The Anti-Trump People
|9 min
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|3
|Mobile boiler at LWC
|34 min
|Dr Obvious
|114
|Lenny the Weasel Wawczak (Dec '14)
|44 min
|Midget Pimp
|110
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Meow
|84
|Ever notice how the Trump supporters on this forum
|3 hr
|Fence This
|4
|Struggling white supporters who helped
|3 hr
|YourBraSizeMatchs...
|2
|We Don't Need The Trump Wall - But We'll Be Pay...
|3 hr
|Patriot
|5
Find what you want!
Search Romeoville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC