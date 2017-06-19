Michigan has a reputation abroad, but it's not a good one
It's nice to be back. I've been gone for the last few weeks on my first real vacation in a few years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Romeo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Louis
|131
|trade GF pics (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Damncuh
|4
|Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07)
|Mar '17
|I I I
|27
|Dr Larry White (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Dorr
|19
|Patrick O'Connor (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|65
|Local News (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Designwx
|1
|The Romeo Observer to cease publication (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Romeo Observer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Romeo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC