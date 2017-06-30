DNR honors officer who rescued shoele...

DNR honors officer who rescued shoeless, 10-year-old boy from Lake Michigan ice

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: MLive.com

The Michigan DNR has honored a conservation officer who rescued a scared, shoeless, 10-year-old from icy Lake Michigan in February. CO Patrick Hartsig, who has been with the DNR for two years, received the Lifesaving Award during the regular meeting of the Michigan Natural Resources Commission in Houghton earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Romeo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06) Mar '17 Louis 131
trade GF pics (Feb '15) Mar '17 Damncuh 4
News Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07) Mar '17 I I I 27
Dr Larry White (Apr '08) Feb '17 Dorr 19
Patrick O'Connor (Mar '09) Nov '16 Anonymous 65
Local News (Aug '15) Aug '15 Designwx 1
News The Romeo Observer to cease publication (Jul '15) Jul '15 Romeo Observer 2
See all Romeo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Romeo Forum Now

Romeo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Romeo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Romeo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,881 • Total comments across all topics: 282,322,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC