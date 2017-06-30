Bourdage practices mentoring over mon...

Bourdage practices mentoring over monitoring

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Plastics News

As chief financial officer of Romeo RIM Inc., Michelle Bourdage said what she believes sets her apart is her business sense. While she is in charge of the finance and IT groups at the Romeo, Mich.-based company, she walks the plant floors on a regular basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Romeo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06) Mar '17 Louis 131
trade GF pics (Feb '15) Mar '17 Damncuh 4
News Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07) Mar '17 I I I 27
Dr Larry White (Apr '08) Feb '17 Dorr 19
Patrick O'Connor (Mar '09) Nov '16 Anonymous 65
Local News (Aug '15) Aug '15 Designwx 1
News The Romeo Observer to cease publication (Jul '15) Jul '15 Romeo Observer 2
See all Romeo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Romeo Forum Now

Romeo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Romeo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Romeo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,881 • Total comments across all topics: 282,322,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC