Bourdage practices mentoring over monitoring
As chief financial officer of Romeo RIM Inc., Michelle Bourdage said what she believes sets her apart is her business sense. While she is in charge of the finance and IT groups at the Romeo, Mich.-based company, she walks the plant floors on a regular basis.
