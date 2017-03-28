Ford announces $1.2B investment at three Michigan facilities
Want to get notified as soon as we write about the topics you're interested in? Click here to sign in and then look for the Thanks for subscribing to Autoblog Alerts! As content is published, we'll send it right to you. If you ever need to make changes, you can manage your alerts by clicking MANAGE below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Autoblog.
Add your comments below
Romeo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Louis
|131
|trade GF pics (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Damncuh
|4
|Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07)
|Mar '17
|I I I
|27
|Dr Larry White (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Dorr
|19
|Patrick O'Connor (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|65
|Local News (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Designwx
|1
|The Romeo Observer to cease publication (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Romeo Observer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Romeo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC